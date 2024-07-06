 
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, make matching statement at Michael Rubin's white party

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly appear looking chic as they attend Michael Rubin’s famous white-themed party

July 06, 2024

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were spotted looking chic as they stood close to one another at the Michael Rubin’s famous white party on Thursday.

In regards to the dressing, Kelly appeared in sported pants, a T-shirt, suspenders and some shiny circular glasses while Fox swapped out in an eyelet mini dress and accessorized with a thick choker.

It is pertinent to mention that according to OK Magazine, Fox and Kelly are still ‘romantically involved despite the mother-of-three confirming that they broke off their engagement.’

While Fox was on the Call Her Daddy podcast in March, she gave insights into their rocky romance, “What I’ve learned about being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption. While talking to the host Alex Cooper," she added. “So I think as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship per se.”

Megan began at length by admitting, “What I can say is that [he] is what I refer to as being my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him no matter what. I cannot say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain.”

In the interview, Cooper stated how Fox and MGK "got engaged, then I think it was called off."

Fox further spilled the beans later by adding, "All those things you said were accurate things that have occurred.

Furthermore, the celebs were seen slow dancing in the crowd as Jelly Roll belted out his tune "Save Me." They were also spotted hanging out backstage with the country crooner and his wife, Bunnie XO.

