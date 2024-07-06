 
'Lioness' star Mike Heslin passes away at 30

Mike Heslin's passing was announced by his husband Scotty Dynamo on social media

July 06, 2024

'Lioness' star Mike Heslin passes away at 30

Mike Heslin, best known for his performance in Lioness, has passed away from “an unexpected cardiac event.” He was 30.

The actor’s death was confirmed by his husband, Scotty Dynamo, on Friday, July 05, via an Instagram post.

The musical artist shared that Mike died on Tuesday, July 2, “from an unexpected cardiac event after a week-long battle in the hospital.”

“Michael was young, in perfect health, and the doctors have no explanation for what happened,” penned Scotty alongside a series of photos of The Holiday Proposal Plan star.

The Show Me Yours singer continued that his partner was "talented, brilliant, selfless, and a real-life guardian angel."

“Michael, meeting you was the best thing to ever happen to me,” he added. “You are my world. You are everything to me. When I felt you take your last breath, my heart shattered into a million pieces. If I had the power to trade places with you, I would do it in an instant.”

"'I'll love you 'forever and for always,” Scotty wrote before ending his lengthy note.

For those unversed, Mike also starred in The Influencers, Younger, You Are Never Alone, and 7 Deadly Sins.

