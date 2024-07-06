Jessica Biel 'very upset' but working through Justin Timberlake DWI arrest

Justin Timberlake's wife Jessica Biel is reportedly standing by her husband after his recent DWI arrest.

As reported by OK Magazine, sources revealed that Biel has decided to work through their issues.

"She’s not going to leave him, Jessica is still very upset by Justin’s recent actions, but she has agreed to work through it," source stated.

This isn't the first time the couple, who tied the knot in 2012, is facing challenges.

In 2019, Timberlake was seen getting too close to his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright, sparking rumours.

Despite such incidents, Biel has remained loyal, and this time is no different.

An insider added, "Jessica is worried about him, but Justin has promised her he will make things right."

"She's stood by him for so long. It’s one thing to sit back with friends over a drink. It’s another to consume so much alcohol that you’re DWI bait," another source said.

Adding, "It’s already been tough on their marriage with Justin on tour, having to rely on FaceTime to stay connected. The fear is that more tough times are in store."

On June 18, Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor, N.Y., for driving while under the influence with police report noting his bloodshot eyes, the strong smell of alcohol on his breath, and his poor performance on field sobriety tests.