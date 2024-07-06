 
Rihanna pays no heed to body shaming comments: 'It's pathetic'

The insider tip comes after Rihanna went through a physical transformation following the birth of her two sons

July 06, 2024

Rihanna pays no heed to body shaming comments: 'It's pathetic'

Rihanna has decided not to pay any attention to trolls commenting on her body transformation as some people think she’s not that attractive anymore.

The hitmaker, who shares two sons RZA and Riot with rapper A$AP Rocky, has refused to succumb to any pressure, according to an insider privy to Life&Style.

“Rihanna has never felt more empowered or sexier, so she finds it pretty laughable and pathetic that people are trying to body shame her and pretend to know how she feels,” an insider claimed.

They added, “She used to hate being stuck thin with no b**bs, so she’s thrilled that her body has developed and she’s got a bigger b**ty, thicker thighs and D-cups.”

The source further added that her beau also loves her as it is and wouldn’t change a thing about her.

The tip comes after previous sources revealed Rihanna’s wish for baby no.3.

“Rihanna is not letting the fear of Rocky getting locked up stop her from trying for a baby. If anything, she wants to make it happen even more because God forbid he does do time, at least she’ll have the baby,” they has said while referring to the rapper’s gun trial.

