Kylie Kelce admits to making sustainable choices with kids

Travis Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce seemingly believe in making eco-friendly choices.

During a recent confessional with The Strategist, the wife of former footballer confessed, “We lucked out because we had three girls. ‘

She also confessed, “We’re rotating through clothes we bought for our first daughter now to our youngest,” adding, “We have gone through a lot of hand-me-downs.”

Kylie even mentioned that these clothes get worn out after being used over and over again

“Sometimes they’ll get stained or start to unravel at the edges because kids wear them a million times and you wash them a million times,” she continued.

Admitting the better quality of Hanna Andersson pajamas, she teased that they might plan another baby, “We still have some packed up, just in case there ends up being a fourth.”

It is pertinent to mention here that last month in chat with Us Weekly Kylie also stated the importance of teaching “humbleness” to your younger ones.

During this chat, she disclosed, “First of all, we stay surrounded by family and friends, so we keep the people around us very close to us,” adding, “Then, we make sure that anything that we’re doing that they feel supported by their family and friends and then also not really putting them in any places of privilege.”