Sean 'Diddy' Combs opts to travel amid 'criminal investigation'

Sean “Diddy” Combs just documented his journey of travel.

Taking to his official Instagram Stories on Saturday, the rapper uploaded a video pf him getting on a private, sleek jet.

“How you doing?” the Bad Boy for Life hit-maker asked the pilot of his plane, who gave him a fist bump and responded, “How are you?”

As the disgraced music artist panned his camera down, a rug can be seen that had the words “Combs Air” written.

Source: Instagram Stories

This might just clarify that the It’s All About the Benjamins artist boarded his own plane instead of chartering one.

Walking up the steps of the black-coloured jet, Combs could be heard saying, “There’s no place like home.”

Source: Instagram Stories

However, it is unclear for what purpose and where Diddy is headed. It was neither specified if he was leaving the country or was just flying domestically.

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ travel update comes shortly after NBC News’ sources disclosed that the rapper is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation.

Page Six reached out to his representatives for comment, who declined to comment on the artist’s travelling plans.