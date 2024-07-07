Prince William has grasped Prince Andrew is 'toxic', Royal brand in danger

Prince William had an idea about Prince Andrew’s toxic nature, it is revealed.

The Prince of Wales, who has never been close to his uncle, understood the Duke of York would do no good to the Royal Family.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK!: "I think William was quick to grasp that Andrew is toxic to the royal brand. And, in a pretty ruthless and business like way, I think William has pushed for Andrew to be excluded and to stay excluded from the official royal circle."

Jennie added: "I have no idea whether this dates back to some kind of grudge about the way Andrew treated Catherine in the early days. I certainly never heard anything to that effect.", reports OK!.

"I do know that Diana liked Andrew very much and she found him good fun and very welcoming. So I don't know why he would have been any different with Catherine. But then, families are complicated!” added the expert.