Prince Harry shock as precious cousin leaves to 'pledge allegiance to Royal Family'

Princess Beatice and Princess Eugenie, who have been close to Prince Harry in the past, have been distancing themselves from the Duke of Sussex.

Daughters of Prince Andrew and nieces to King Charles, the two sisters have seemingly sworn allegiance to the Royal Family against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

A source tells Express.co.uk: "Beatrice and Eugenie have firmly pledged their allegiance to the Royal Family.”

"They haven't communicated with the Sussexes for quite a while now. They are nowhere near as close as they once were,” they added.

This comes as Sarah Ferguson, mother of Beatrice and Eugenie, spilled she hardly knows Meghan Markle.

Speaking to the Telegraph in 2023, Fergie revealed she 'hasn't really met.'

Fergie said: 'I don’t really know Meghan. I haven’t really met her.'

However, another source refutes Fergie’s claims, noting she was neighbours with Meghan.

"They were neighbours," the source said. "Royal Lodge is basically next door to Frogmore and the Yorks and Sussexes met quite often.

"Sarah taught Meghan how to curtsey and there have been other meetings."

"Both Harry and Meghan were quite surprised by Sarah's comments and couldn't understand why she would distance herself like that. It has caused a bit of distance between the families."