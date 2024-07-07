 
Why Zara Tindall is the 'most popular' Royal for King Charles, family? Insider reveals

Zara Tindall is one of the most precious members of the Royal Family

July 07, 2024

Zara Tindall, daughter of Princess Anne, is the most popular Royal Family member, it is reported.

The niece of King Charles, who is married to Mike Tindall, harbours grate relationship with His Majesty and Queen Camilla.

“Zara is probably the most popular within the family," a source tells Express.co.uk.

"She has great relationships with the King and Queen, William and Kate, the Yorks and the Edinburghs.

"The only ones she doesn't really have a great connection with are Harry and Meghan but that's not really a revelation. The rest of the Royal Family have similar feelings."

This comes as Zara revealed why is she not called Princess like cousins Prince Harry and Prince William.

Appearing on the 'Seven: Rob Burrow podcast' in December, she revealed: “From my point of view, I was obviously very lucky that my mother didn't give us any titles so I really commend her on that,” Zara quipped.

“We were very lucky that we got to do it a bit our own way,” she continued,

