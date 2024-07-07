 
Geo News

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's marriage facing a growing rift

Meghan Markle feels threatened and a rift with Prince Harry is starting to make headway

By
Web Desk

July 07, 2024

Meghan Markle, Prince Harrys marriage facing a growing rift
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's marriage facing a growing rift

Meghan Markle is starting to feel the presence of a looming cloud overhead that is threatening her future.

Royal author and commentator Tom Quinn issued these comments and sentiments.

He weighed in on things during one of his interviews with The Mirror.

While starting off that chat the expert noted, “There is a growing rift between Harry and Meghan caused by Meghan’s increasing concern that her life is not going in the direction she had planned.”

“She loves media attention and hates the fact that surveys suggest she and Harry are no longer of much interest to the American public.”

This comes especially after the couple saw little to no headway on projects, instead getting called out by partners like Spotify for being “f****** grifters” for their $20 million deal for Archetypes

For those unversed, there are a number of projects in the pipeline for the Sussexes, from a cooking show to Meghan’s lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard, Prince Harry polo show and a revamp of Archetypes with a different company.

Bronson Pinchot reveals what Eddie Murphy was 'all into' once
Bronson Pinchot reveals what Eddie Murphy was 'all into' once
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez' marriage's 'breaking point' revealed
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez' marriage's 'breaking point' revealed
Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn gets a creation from 'Joker 2' casting director
Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn gets a creation from 'Joker 2' casting director
Lindsay Hubbard 'focused on my present' as she expects first child
Lindsay Hubbard 'focused on my present' as she expects first child
Matthew Perry death suspect to be charged with involuntary manslaughter?
Matthew Perry death suspect to be charged with involuntary manslaughter?
Complaint registered against Kanye West to a secruity agency
Complaint registered against Kanye West to a secruity agency
Kylie Kelce admits to making sustainable choices with kids
Kylie Kelce admits to making sustainable choices with kids
Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods getting into buisness in Scotland
Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods getting into buisness in Scotland