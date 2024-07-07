Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's marriage facing a growing rift

Meghan Markle is starting to feel the presence of a looming cloud overhead that is threatening her future.

Royal author and commentator Tom Quinn issued these comments and sentiments.

He weighed in on things during one of his interviews with The Mirror.

While starting off that chat the expert noted, “There is a growing rift between Harry and Meghan caused by Meghan’s increasing concern that her life is not going in the direction she had planned.”

“She loves media attention and hates the fact that surveys suggest she and Harry are no longer of much interest to the American public.”

This comes especially after the couple saw little to no headway on projects, instead getting called out by partners like Spotify for being “f****** grifters” for their $20 million deal for Archetypes

For those unversed, there are a number of projects in the pipeline for the Sussexes, from a cooking show to Meghan’s lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard, Prince Harry polo show and a revamp of Archetypes with a different company.