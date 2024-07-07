Ryan Reynolds calls 'Deadpool & Wolverine' press tour as 'greatest vacation ever'

Ryan Reynolds calls Deadpool & Wolverine's press tour as 'greatest vacation ever'

Actor Ryan Reynolds, who is set to reprise his role as Wade Wilson aka Deadpool for the fourth time in the sequel, has called the film’s press tour as the greatest vacation ever.



The Deadpool star along with Hugh Jackman (Logan/Wolverine) recently traveled to Shanghai, China, and Seoul, South Korea for movie’s press tour.

The IF actor shared a whirligig of images on his Instagram from the Waterbomb Festival in Korea.

In the caption, Ryan described the festival as the coolest, most charming mix of K-pop, water-fights, dancing and joy.

“Promoting a film is supposed to be WORK but Marvel’s paying for us to go on the greatest vacation of our lives,” he continued.

“Someone is for sure getting fired over there. Probably Kevin Feige,” he added.

Throughout the tour, Jackman and Reynolds have kept up their friendly banter, maintaining their playful onscreen dynamics.

The duo has known each other for over a decade, dating back to their time together in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, where Reynolds made his debut as Deadpool.

Their next stop for the stellar superhero duo is Berlin, Germany. Deadpool & Wolverine is set to screen in theaters on July 26.