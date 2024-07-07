THIS actor hasn't spoken to Chris Evans

The Fantastic Four star Joseph Quinn has said he is yet speak to Chris Evans about his Fantastic Four role.



Quinn was cast in the Marvel franchise as Johnny Storm/the Human Torch earlier this year. This role was previously played by Chris Evans in Fantastic Four (2005) and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007), as well Michael B Jordan in the franchise's 2015 reboot film.

During a an interview with Men's Health, Joseph said he has not reached out to the two actors yet as he feels it's important to make the role his own.

"I haven't gotten in touch with them—maybe I should. It's important to claim these opportunities as your own," he explained.

"I think they both did incredible jobs, and I'm definitely aware of how much this role means to a lot of people, and how successful they were in portraying him,” he said.

"I think it's important to come at this with reverence for the people that have played it before, but an intention to make it one's own. We’ll see."

"I remember really enjoying Chris Evans's performance as Johnny in the previous films, and it felt like this would be a really exciting opportunity,” he said by adding, “I was absolutely signed up.”

Joseph is set to star in the upcoming film alongside Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mr Fantastic.

Apart from him, Vanessa Kirby will star as Sue Storm/the Invisible Woman and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/the Thing.

The Fantastic Four will be released on July 25, 2025.