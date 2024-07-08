 
Prince Harry picking up sports hero award is 'uncomfortable' for Royal brand

Prince Harry new sports hero award branded uncomfortable by royal expert

Prince Harry's latest nomination for a sports hero award has been ridiculed by a royal expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who is set to be appreciated with the The Pat Tillman Award for Service, is wrongfully being appreciated, claims Hugo Vickers.

The Sun’s Royal Editor, Matt Wilkinson said: “Harry’s getting this award for his service, but also for his work with Invictus Games.

“But his [Pat Tillman’s] mother [Mary Tillman] is incredible upset about this.

“How do we feel about this? Is it uncomfortable that he’s winning this award?”

Hugo replied: “I think it is a bit uncomfortable - he doesn’t need to win an award.

“I think what he did with Invictus Games is brilliant - and I’m glad he’s still doing things for them. That’s very good.

“But the trouble is, it gets tied up with all this need for reinvention, publicity and things like that, which they’re always doing.”

Matt added: “With this award…[Pat’s] mother said he [Harry] shouldn’t have it.

“And there’s a question as to whether members of the Royal Family should be picking up awards like this. The Royal Family give out awards.”

The expert said: “They [royals] should give them out, they should, absolutely.

“Sometimes if it’s an award which highlights the people giving the award and it’s helpful for the member of the royal family to receive it. I can understand that that would be useful. 

