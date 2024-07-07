 
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon turn heads at British Grand Prix ahead of F1 movie

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon attended British Grand Prix at Silverstone

July 07, 2024

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon attended the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday.

Pitt and Ramon joined other celebrities including Geri Horner, Gordon Ramsay, and Mollie King for the event's final day.

The couple, who have been linked since November 2022, turned heads as they strolled through the paddock.

Ramon looked stunning in a floaty light blue dress paired with boots, while Brad stood out in a yellow jacket and quirky bucket hat.

The actor's presence at the British Grand Prix comes ahead of his new F1 movie.

The film, titled F1, will see Pitt portray a veteran driver named Sonny Hayes, returning to the F1 grid after a long absence.

Co-produced by F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, the movie aims to capture the thrill and authenticity of the sport.

British actor Damson Idris stars alongside Pitt as his rookie teammate.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, the film, scheduled to release in June 2025, integrates real racing events and drivers.

