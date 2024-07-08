Joe Jonas snubs Sophie Turner lyric during live performance

Joe Jonas ditched a lyric about Sophie Turner during a recent concert.

Taking to the stage at the Festival d’été de Québec on Saturday, alongside his other Jonas Brothers members Nick and Kevin Jonas, the hitmaker sang the band’s 2019 track Cool.

During his performance. Joe avoided mentioning Sophie’s hit drama and didn’t croon, “Oh, I feel like Post Malone when I get home / Sittin’ there, winnin’ like it’s Game of Thrones.”

His estranged wife played Sansa Stark on the HBO series in 2011 and played the character for over eight seasons till 2019.

This isn’t the first time that he avoided singing the lyrics as back in April, he held up the microphone over his head and let the audience take over.

The avoidance comes after Sophie talked about the split in an interview with Vogue, where she described the “worst few days of her life.”

“I mean, those were the worst few days of my life. There were some days that I didn’t know if I was going to make it. I would call my lawyer saying, ‘I can’t do this. I just can’t.’ I was just never strong enough to stand up for myself,” she said in May.