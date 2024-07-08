'Vincenzo' star Song Joong Ki expecting second child with Katy Louise

Song Joong Ki is set to become a father for the second time.

On July 8, the Vincenzo star’s agency High Zium Studio confirmed, “Actor Song Joong Ki is becoming a father of two.”

Moreover, News1 also confirmed that Joong Ki’s wife Katy Louise Saunders is currently pregnant with their second child and is "focusing on prenatal care while preparing for the birth."

The couple has also shared the good news with their family and close friends, as per the outlet.

The confirmation comes after Joong Ki announced his marriage to the British actress in January 2023 and welcomed a son with her in June 2023.

News1 further reported that the couple spent some time in Italy following the birth of their first child, however, the location of their second child’s birth remains to be a secret.

Joong-ki, who was previously married to his Descendants of the Sun co-star, Song Hye Kyo from 2017-2019, met Katy through mutual friends in 2021.

Announcing his relationship with her in December 2022, Joong Ki spoke highly of his admiration for Katy.

“She has a kind heart and has lived her life with passion. She is wise and wonderful to the extent that I respect her deeply. Thanks to her, I am becoming a better person,” he had said, as per allkpop.