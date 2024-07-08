Prince William plans to reward Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's 'loyalty'

Prince William is experiencing a refreshing shift in his relationship with Beatrice and Eugenie amid Kate Middleton’s cancer.

After the Princess of Wales announced in March that she is undergoing preventive chemotherapy, William has been taking over a multitude of royal duties.

The Prince replaced his father King Charles, who is also undergoing cancer treatment, at the annual Sovereign's Garden Party as the host where he also had help from his cousins.

According to the Telegraph, William was so impressed with Beatrice and Eugenie's supportive display that he promised to include them more in future engagements.

As a result, the public might see the two cousins getting more royal responsibilities now.

“They are very willing to step up and do more at this current time to help," according to the publication. They're very fond of their cousin and their uncle, and they want to do everything they can to support them. And they believe in the institution they grew up in,” a source spoke of the sisters to the outlet.