Leonardo DiCaprio, The Weeknd, Sam Worthington pays tribute to Jon Landau

Leonardo DiCaprio, The Weeknd and Sam Worthington pay tribute to Jon Landau following his death at 63

Leonardo DiCaprio, The Weeknd and Sam Worthington pay tribute to late Hollywood producer, Jon Landau, following the announcement of his death at 63, on Saturday.

It is pertinent to mention that DiCaprio worked with the producer on the 1997 blockbuster Titanic. He called Landau, “an incredibly kind, wise, and empathetic soul” in a statement he published on Sunday.

According to Deadline, DiCaprio added, “Landau wanted to create nothing but a positive impact on anyone or anything approached. His legacy and leadership will live on forever. My condolences are with his entire family. Rest in peace; you will be deeply missed.”

In regards to Jon’s death, The Weeknd shared a shot of himself with Landau along with folded hands and a dove. It is important to mention that they both had collaborated in the past on the 2022 movie Avatar: The Way of Water, for which The Weeknd also released the single, Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength).

As far as Landau is concerned, according to Mail Online, he also posted a picture of himself with The Weeknd in January of 2023 and said, “So great to have The Weeknd as a part of the Avatar Family,' adding, 'The song is the perfect fit for the movie.”

Furthermore, Actor Sam Worthington also worked with Landau on the Avatar films began at length at by admitting, “Jon was all heart. He made everything and everyone he touched feel they could be better. He led with humor and strength, compassion and kindness. The People say all energy is borrowed and someday you have to give it back. I see you, Jon.”

Moreover, Landau's son Jamie Landau confirmed his father's passing to The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday.

Subsequently, a spokesperson for Disney told the outlet that the producer died in Los Angeles on Friday following a cancer battle that spanned a year and four months.

In addition to his work on Titanic and Avatar with famed filmmaker James Cameron, Landau's credits included prominent films such as 1989's Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and 1990's Dick Tracy.