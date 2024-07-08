Kevin Spacey to lift another award amid sexual assault trial

For his voice acting in Control, Kevin Spacey was given a Folkestone Independent Film award for best thriller performance.



The gong comes on the heels of his civil trial next year over his sexual assault allegations after he was found not guilty in other related cases in the U.S. and U.K.

Control, meanwhile, helmed by Gene Fallaize, similarly won the Best Thriller award. The ceremony will take place on July 20.

It is not the first time Kevin has been bestowed with an honour recently. In Italy, he is set to take the Lifetime Achievement award in an event that will be held at Southern Sicily's historic town Taormina.

"Kevin Spacey is a timeless monument in film and theatre history, who unquestionably deserves the chance to get his career back," award organizers Michel Curatolo and Marco Fallanca said.

This reception was at odds with his home in Hollywood, which largely showed him the doors after he was first embroiled in a sexual assault allegation.