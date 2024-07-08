 
Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday debate Orry win over Justin Bieber at Ambani's

Orry energetically joined Justin Bieber on stage during his performance of the iconic track 'Baby'

July 08, 2024

Orry Awatramani turned heads alongside Justin Bieber at Ambani-Merchant sangeet ceremony.

During Justin's performance of his iconic track Baby, Orry energetically joined him on stage, singing alongside the pop icon himself.

Adding a touch of humor to the event, Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday engaged in playful banter.

Known for her candid remarks, Ananya couldn't resist commenting on Orry's lively presence, asking, "Why are you shouting at him???"

This sparked a light-hearted exchange when Varun chimed in, praising Orry's performance with a playful remark, "I think you outdid him."

However, Orry responded with playful emojis, "@varundvn thoughts (cross mark emoji) facts (check mark button emoji)"

Notably, Justin Bieber who was reportedly paid 10 million dollars for his performance, shared glimpses of his time at the sangeet.

On Instagram, he shared clips and photos showcasing his celebration with Orry and other guests.

The event was attended by Bollywood's elite and international stars like Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Madhuri Dixit.

