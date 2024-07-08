Praise heaps on matchmakers of Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce romance

Brittany and her husband, Patrick Mahomes, have been said to be with Travis Kelce and Taylor since the start of their romance, and fans are acknowledging this on the internet.



On the post of Kansas City Current owner about her trip to London with her husband, received a comment from a fan, "Hope you all had a beautiful night together after the concert."

She liked the message, which further reads, "You were there at the very beginning in 7/23. What a gift."

It was believed Brittany knew about the couple's relationship before the public, and her hubby Patrick took credit for inviting Travis to the Eras Tour in Kansas City in July 2023, which is what led to the start of their romance.

"I like to take some of the credit because I was the one who invited Travis to his first Taylor concert when [he brought] the friendship bracelet," he previously told The Pat McAfee Show.

The quarterback continued, "He was sitting in my suite, so I feel like I was the matchmaker. I feel like I had some input there, as well. I was like, 'Dude, you should go for it.' And you know Travis, man, he does it … and I'm glad it's all worked out."