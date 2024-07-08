 
Jennifer Lopez pal shares advice to 'keep moving' amid Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez's friend Stevie Mackey seemingly advise Jennifer Lopez to 'keep moving' amid Ben Affleck divorce rumours

July 08, 2024

Jennifer Lopez is spending summer without husband Ben Affleck amid split rumours.

As speculations about couple's divorce swirls, Lopez seemingly finds support in her friends.

Recently, she was spotted in the Hamptons with her vocal coach and close friend, Stevie Mackey.

The duo spent a sunny day biking around the picturesque locale, looking both happy and relaxed.

On Instagram, Mackey shared of their bike ride, with the caption, "Good times, good friends, good wheels."

Later, Mackey took to Instagram Story to share an uplifting message about life's journey.

According to Cinemablend report, the quote read, "Life is like riding a bicycle. In order to keep your balance you must keep moving."

This message seemed particularly aimed at Lopez, offering her encouragement to keep moving forward despite the uncertainty in her personal life.

The Atlas actress has been making the most of her summer, even amidst the ongoing speculation about her relationship with Affleck.

She also enjoyed a solo vacation in Europe, while Affleck reportedly moved out of their shared home, which is now up for sale.

