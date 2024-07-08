Ben Affleck appears smug while sporting wedding ring amid marital woes

Ben Affleck was just spotted wearing his wedding ring, yet again.

According to Page Six, this comes shortly after it was reported that his wife, Jennifer Lopez enjoyed a trip to the Hamptons during the Fourth of July weekend.

Despite going through evident marital troubles, the 51-year-old actor was photographed not only while wearing his wedding ring, but also smirking as he walked through a parking garage near his office on Sunday.

As he got into his car, Affleck hanged his left hand out the window, which made his gold ornament prominent to see.

The Oscar winning actor sported a casual ensemble as he wore a rather go-to gray graphic T-shirt that he has worn twice last week, once when he stepped out for an outing with his kids, Violet and Seraphina.

In the second time when he wore the same shirt, he paired it with sneakers and baggy jeans as he visited the home of his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Ben Affleck and his wife, Jennifer Lopez, have been spotted multiple times wearing and not wearing their wedding rings as rumors of their divorce started spreading and the Gone Girl star moved out of their 60-million-dollar marital home.