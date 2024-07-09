Prince William love for THIS UK state revealed despite 'Diana bad news'

Prince William holds Scotland dear to his heart, he admitted.

The Prince of Wales, who is all set to join Kate Middleton and his kids for summer holidays in Balmoral, once expressed his affection for the solace he finds in the state.

Sharing his feelings, William said: "In short, Scotland is the source of some of my happiest memories. But also, my saddest. I was in Balmoral when I was told that my mother had died. Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk that very morning. And in the dark days of grief that followed, I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors. As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep."

"George, Charlotte and Louis already know how dear Scotland is to both of us and they're starting to build their own happy memories here too," he shared.