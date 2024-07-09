 
Geo News

Kasabian's latest release takes lead as UK no. 1 album

Kasabian consists of Sergio Pizzorno, Chris Edwards, Ian Matthews, and Tim Carter

By
Web Desk

July 09, 2024

Kasabians latest release takes lead as UK no. 1 album
Kasabian's latest release takes lead as UK no. 1 album

Kasabian is set to claim its seventh consecutive spot as UK's no. 1 album with the band’s latest release, Happenings.

The Leicester-formed rock band has taken an early lead in the race to top this week’s UK Official Albums Chart.

The English rock band, consisting of Sergio Pizzorno, Chris Edwards, Ian Matthews, and Tim Carter, has achieved six UK no. 1 albums throughout the career, with all but their first studio album hitting the top spot.

The band has seen major success despite line-up changes, including the departure of lead vocalist Tom Meighan in 2020. He was replaced by lead songwriter and guitarist, Pizzorno.

Meanwhile, the chart action is getting hotter with several other notable entries. 

Rising pop sensation Chappell Roan is also set to make a splash with her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, aiming for a top 5 position.

On the country front, Zach Bryan’s fifth album, The Great American Bar Scene, is eyeing a debut at No. 15. 

The record features star-studded collaborations with Bruce Springsteen and John Mayer, alongside Bryan’s recent Top 40 hit Pink Skies. This could mark Bryan’s highest-charting debut in the UK.

Princess Anne engagement cancelled on Royal website after 'horse incident'
Princess Anne engagement cancelled on Royal website after 'horse incident'
Prince Harry 'personally embarrassed' with sports award 'fury'
Prince Harry 'personally embarrassed' with sports award 'fury'
King Charles launches aftershave that 'smells like Highgrove'
King Charles launches aftershave that 'smells like Highgrove'
Leonardo DiCaprio, The Weeknd, Sam Worthington pays tribute to Jon Landau
Leonardo DiCaprio, The Weeknd, Sam Worthington pays tribute to Jon Landau
Prince William love for THIS UK state revealed despite 'Diana bad news'
Prince William love for THIS UK state revealed despite 'Diana bad news'
Jimmy Kimmel updates fans about his son Billy health
Jimmy Kimmel updates fans about his son Billy health
Billie Eilish's Instagram post raises concerns among her fans
Billie Eilish's Instagram post raises concerns among her fans
Kate Middleton wants to save George from Prince William 'horror' habits
Kate Middleton wants to save George from Prince William 'horror' habits