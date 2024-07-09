Kasabian's latest release takes lead as UK no. 1 album

Kasabian is set to claim its seventh consecutive spot as UK's no. 1 album with the band’s latest release, Happenings.



The Leicester-formed rock band has taken an early lead in the race to top this week’s UK Official Albums Chart.

The English rock band, consisting of Sergio Pizzorno, Chris Edwards, Ian Matthews, and Tim Carter, has achieved six UK no. 1 albums throughout the career, with all but their first studio album hitting the top spot.

The band has seen major success despite line-up changes, including the departure of lead vocalist Tom Meighan in 2020. He was replaced by lead songwriter and guitarist, Pizzorno.

Meanwhile, the chart action is getting hotter with several other notable entries.

Rising pop sensation Chappell Roan is also set to make a splash with her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, aiming for a top 5 position.

On the country front, Zach Bryan’s fifth album, The Great American Bar Scene, is eyeing a debut at No. 15.

The record features star-studded collaborations with Bruce Springsteen and John Mayer, alongside Bryan’s recent Top 40 hit Pink Skies. This could mark Bryan’s highest-charting debut in the UK.