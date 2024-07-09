 
Geo News

Princess Eugenie, Beatrice 'very willing' to support King Charles, Prince William

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice are ‘very fond’ of Prince William and King Charles

By
Web Desk

July 09, 2024

Princess Eugenie, Beatrice very willing to support King Charles, Prince William
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice 'very willing' to support King Charles, Prince William

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie have reportedly “firmly pledged their allegiance to the Royal Family.”

According to a report by OK! Magazine, Eugenie and Beatrice's behavior amid Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s cancer battle have 'changed Prince William's relationship with the York sisters.

The outlet, citing sources, claimed Eugenie and Beatrice, once very close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are "very willing to step up and do more at this current time to help."

The insider claimed they are ‘very fond’ of Prince William and King Charles.

“They want to do everything they can to support them. And they believe in the institution they grew up in", the source noted.

"Bea and Eugenie can't imagine what William is going through right now, and it was an honor for them to give him some support," the insider claimed and added "The York sisters were determined not to let him down."

The fresh claims came amid reports Eugenie and Beatrice are distancing themselves from their once close friends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Cara Delevingne recalls her 'odd' first meeting with Bruce Springsteen
Cara Delevingne recalls her 'odd' first meeting with Bruce Springsteen
Prince William leaves Kate Middleton 'terrified' about Prince George
Prince William leaves Kate Middleton 'terrified' about Prince George
King Charles, Meghan Markle feuding over ‘petty' issues? Reality laid bare
King Charles, Meghan Markle feuding over ‘petty' issues? Reality laid bare
Prince William takes major step for future of monarchy video
Prince William takes major step for future of monarchy
Prince Harry 'petrified' of losing wife Meghan Markle
Prince Harry 'petrified' of losing wife Meghan Markle
Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley react as pregnancy news broke out
Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley react as pregnancy news broke out
Prince William, Kate Middleton 'seem like a different couple' amid her cancer battle
Prince William, Kate Middleton 'seem like a different couple' amid her cancer battle
Hilarie Burton pens down heartfelt tribute to longtime friend Sophia Bush
Hilarie Burton pens down heartfelt tribute to longtime friend Sophia Bush