Princess Eugenie, Beatrice 'very willing' to support King Charles, Prince William

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie have reportedly “firmly pledged their allegiance to the Royal Family.”



According to a report by OK! Magazine, Eugenie and Beatrice's behavior amid Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s cancer battle have 'changed Prince William's relationship with the York sisters.

The outlet, citing sources, claimed Eugenie and Beatrice, once very close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are "very willing to step up and do more at this current time to help."

The insider claimed they are ‘very fond’ of Prince William and King Charles.

“They want to do everything they can to support them. And they believe in the institution they grew up in", the source noted.

"Bea and Eugenie can't imagine what William is going through right now, and it was an honor for them to give him some support," the insider claimed and added "The York sisters were determined not to let him down."

The fresh claims came amid reports Eugenie and Beatrice are distancing themselves from their once close friends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.