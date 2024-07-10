Usher puts up an incredible show for fans

Usher performs puts up an incredible show for fans at Essence Fest

Singer and musician Usher recently put on a show at the 2024 Essence Festival of Culture for his fans.

After winning his BET Lifetime Achievement Award, the 45-year-old "Superstar" singer performed for the crowd at the 30th Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans on Saturday, July 6, while he wooed fans with a special one-night-only performance of his entire Confessions album.

Usher performed with his band and sang the certified diamond album from beginning to end in honor of its 20th anniversary, including smash songs like Caught Up, Bad Girl, Burn and the famous title track.

It is pertinent to mention that Usher was also decked out the stage design to resemble a church sanctuary, complete with a full choir and a cross that at times glowed with his name and Confessions.

Furthermore, there was a huge round of applause from the crowd as the R&B icon proved just how timeless his catalog is.

By the end of it, before concluding his performance with his hit song, Yeah! Usher gave a surprise to fans by gifting them tickets to his upcoming Past Present Future tour.

Moreover, the singer makes a carousel post on Instagram as well. He added in the caption, "Y'all know I had to do it."



