James Corden delays London stage show adorable reason

James Corden recently delayed his performance at West End stage show to let the audience watch the England’s soccer game against Switzerland on Saturday.

It is pertinent to mention that the audience members at the Old Vic Theatre as well as the cast and crew, Anna Maxwell Martin and Zachary Hart, of the political drama, The Constituent, were able to watch the soccer game as well.

Moreover, according to People, Corden and his castmates heard the audience cheering and realized that everyone had been watching the soccer match, which led to them deciding to have a watch party with the audience.

The former talk show host added, “It wasn’t the time to start a serious play about serious issues. So me and Anna and Zach went out on stage with an iPad and were commentating [on the shoot-out]. It was really wonderful, alive, a glorious collective experience.”

In regards to this, Corden later shared about the experience with The Guardian, and while recalling the night's turn of events he said, “When it got to extra time, we put on our costumes. The extra time finished about three minutes before the play was due to begin. We thought: ‘Oh man, this is tough but we’ve got to start'."

Furthermore, in a video shared with The Guardian, Corden, Maxwell Martin and Hart cheered onstage when the penalties were complete.

Corden also noted that their Saturday evening performance was their second go at the play that day following a 2:30 p.m. matinee, so getting into character after the shoot-out wasn't a challenge.

According to Sky News, Ms Feltham, a customer service worker from Bristol confirmed that West End stage show started ten minutes late but "no one at all minded".