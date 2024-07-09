Jennifer Lopez album price cut as Ben Affleck divorce talk heats up

Jennifer Lopez album 'This Is Me...Now' on sale after tour cancellation and amid Ben Affleck divorce

Fans are shocked after surprising price drop of Jennifer Lopez's album This Is Me...Now.

Lopez's Target-exclusive vinyl album is currently on sale for 7.79 dollars after being put on clearance three times, as reported by OK Magazine.

This comes amid the ongoing divorce rumours of the Atlas actress' marriage to Ben Affleck.

Taking to social media, particularly X, fans expressed their surprise about the price drop, sharing pictures confirming the album's reduction from around 25 dollars to 7.79 dollars over the past few months.

The album, This Is Me...Now was released in February 2024 and features new music, a visual album, and a documentary.

Despite its expected scope, the album only sold 14,000 copies in its first week.

Meanwhile, after the low ticket sales for the accompanying tour, Lopez canceled it to reportedly spend time with close ones.

Lopez's tour cancellation and album's price slashing coincide with ongoing speculation about her relationship with Ben Affleck.

The couple, who married in 2022, have faced intense public scrutiny, with recent rumors suggesting they have finalized their divorce.