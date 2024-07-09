Camila Cabello talks about 'self-compassion' after dropping 'C,XOXO'

Camila Cabello talked about self-love following the release of her fourth studio album, C,XOXO.

In an interview with BBC, Cabello, who released C,XOXO on June 28, opened up about the importance of self-compassion.

"I have a very naïve attitude before I put music out, I think because I love it so much and I think it’s good, everybody’s going to love it," Cabello admitted.

Cabello, known for her solo hits like Havana and Señorita, collaborates with Drake, Lil Nas X, and Playboi Carti in her latest album.

The Never Be The Same crooner revealed she was feeling nervous before releasing this experimental album.

"It’s a testament to 'what’s the worst that can happen?' And I had that energy throughout this album," she said.

Additionally, Cabello have recently been more vocal about her mental health struggles, including anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

She revealed that things like therapy and medication "have made my life a lot easier."

"I think it's really treating yourself with kindness and love, The more empathy, less judgment, and the more compassion you have for yourself, the more you'll have that empathy and space for other people," Cabello shared.