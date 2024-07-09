Jennifer Lopez plots revenge after Ben Affleck got lots of ‘money out of her'

Jennifer Lopez is out for revenge after Ben Affleck gave up on their marriage

Jennifer Lopez is taking her money back after Ben Affleck opted out of spending much during their marriage.

According to an insider, J.Lo spent a lot more for the couple’s A-list lifestyle since Ben, 51, “always grumbled about spending money.” Another reason the diva spent the lion’s share was that her net worth is a whopping $400 million, while the Triple Frontier star’s worth is $150 million.

Now, the Atlas actress is out to get her money back, per Radar Online.

“One of the little-known secrets is Jennifer paid for much of their marital expenses and now she feels he owes her,” a tipster claimed.

“She’s adding up all those private jet bills she puts on her plastic, the hotels and meals, clothes, coffee runs, gas. The high cost of living was done on her dime. She paid the lion’s share for that $60 million mansion they bought, too,” they continued.

“Ben took so much money out of her, at least that’s what she’s saying,” they added.

Another source claimed: “She’s demanding a full inventory of what she spent versus what he spent and wants all the money back she ‘invested.’”

“She isn’t the one who gave up on their marriage and she’s feeling seriously burned and is out for blood. If he had stayed in the marriage like a good boy, she wouldn’t have minded,” said yet another.

“But he abandoned her and ultimately, Jennifer always gets payback and now she’s ready to play hardball,” they added of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.