 
Geo News

Hozier Chepstow show called off due to flooding

Hozier's highly anticipated concert on Tuesday was called off due to ongoing rain

By
Web Desk

July 09, 2024

Hozier Chepstow show called off due to flooding
Hozier Chepstow show called off due to flooding

Hozier's anticipated concert at Chepstow Racecourse has been cancelled.

As reported by BBC, The show, which was part of the venue's Summer Sessions series, was canceled after organizers determined that ground conditions were unsuitable for the performance.

In a statement, organizers expressed regret over the cancellation, acknowledging the inconvenience caused to fans who had planned their trips around the event.

"Unfortunately, due to the persistent heavy rainfall, the ground conditions left us with no other option. Despite our efforts to pump out the water and take corrective measures, the ongoing rain has prevented these efforts from being successful. Rescheduling was not possible at this time due to existing schedule commitments. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase," the statement read.

They added, "This decision was extremely difficult for us, especially knowing that many of you planned your travels around the tour schedule."

Hozier also conveyed his disappointment, describing himself as "absolutely gutted" by the news.

He expressed hope for the future performances, stating, "I hope we can do it again, Chepstow"

Camila Cabello talks about 'self-compassion' after dropping 'C,XOXO'
Camila Cabello talks about 'self-compassion' after dropping 'C,XOXO'
Jennifer Lopez album price cut as Ben Affleck divorce talk heats up
Jennifer Lopez album price cut as Ben Affleck divorce talk heats up
Blackpink's Jennie issues apology committing illegal act
Blackpink's Jennie issues apology committing illegal act
Ariana Grande drops sweet comments after brother's surgery
Ariana Grande drops sweet comments after brother's surgery
Scarlett Johansson piles praise on ‘charismatic' costar Channing Tatum
Scarlett Johansson piles praise on ‘charismatic' costar Channing Tatum
Ben Affleck pushes hard to end camera-shy image?
Ben Affleck pushes hard to end camera-shy image?
Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt's famous movie gets a sequel
Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt's famous movie gets a sequel
Henry Cavill's upcoming movie gets an exciting update
Henry Cavill's upcoming movie gets an exciting update