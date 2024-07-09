Hozier Chepstow show called off due to flooding

Hozier's anticipated concert at Chepstow Racecourse has been cancelled.

As reported by BBC, The show, which was part of the venue's Summer Sessions series, was canceled after organizers determined that ground conditions were unsuitable for the performance.

In a statement, organizers expressed regret over the cancellation, acknowledging the inconvenience caused to fans who had planned their trips around the event.

"Unfortunately, due to the persistent heavy rainfall, the ground conditions left us with no other option. Despite our efforts to pump out the water and take corrective measures, the ongoing rain has prevented these efforts from being successful. Rescheduling was not possible at this time due to existing schedule commitments. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase," the statement read.

They added, "This decision was extremely difficult for us, especially knowing that many of you planned your travels around the tour schedule."

Hozier also conveyed his disappointment, describing himself as "absolutely gutted" by the news.

He expressed hope for the future performances, stating, "I hope we can do it again, Chepstow"