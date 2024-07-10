 
Kevin Costner gets eyed by Kelly Clarkson for 'handsome' bank balance: Source

Reportedly, Kevin Costner and Kelly Clarkson experienced an instant spark during latest meeting

July 10, 2024

Kelly Clarkson has reportedly got a thing for the handsome Kevin Costner.

While Kevin is looking forward to date A-listed actresses like Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston, Kelly Clarkson is reportedly crushing on him.

As per in insider privy to Life & Style, “She’s crushing on him big time and making it known in his circle that she’d like to date him if he’s game.”

They even spilled the beans about their meeting last month on Kelly’s show, where the TV personality felt an “instant” spark between them, and “everyone noticed how well they got along, and now Kelly can’t stop talking about him.”

Moreover, the insider noted that Kelly cannot ignore how both are dealing with heartbreak and “she thinks he’d be perfect” partner.

Afterall Kevin “shares her love of ranch life and the Old West, and she thinks he has real depth!” claimed the insider.

Conclusively, the source shared, “Kelly is feeling really good these days. She’s much flirtier and she poured it on thick for Kevin,” adding, “She insists she doesn’t give a hoot how much money a man’s got, but a man with a bank balance bigger than hers would be a welcome change. She hopes he’ll take the hint!”

