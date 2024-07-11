Prince William kids bottleneck in smooth 'slimmed down monarchy?'

Prince William is seemingly pondering upon his opinion over slimmed down monarchy.

The Prince of Wales, who is first in line to the throne, is planning on his children's future as he makes key decision about monarchy.

The Daily Mail's Richard Eden touches upon William's opinions about working Royals and confirms whether he wants to follow the footsteps of his father.



"When the older members of the family retire, His Royal Highness won't be inviting anyone else to become working royals," says the expert.



The insider clarified: "This is what William wants. He sees the small European monarchies as the model for the future."



He added: "It remains to be seen if he will even want his two younger children [Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis] to be working royals."



Not only Prince William, King Charles' beloved younger sister, Princess Anne is also in support of slimmed-down monarchy.

In an interview last year, the Princess Royal admitted: "Well, I think the 'slimmed down' was said in a day when there were a few more people around. It doesn't sound like a good idea from where I'm standing, I would say. I'm not quite sure what else we can do."

Speaking further about her brother, Princess Anne said: "Well, you know what you're getting because he's been practising for a bit, and I don't think he'll change. You know, he is committed to his own level of service, and that will remain true."