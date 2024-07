Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan were key batters for India. - Geo Super/screengrab

South Africa on late Wednesday night inflicted a 54-run defeat on India in the last league match of the World Championship of Legends 2024 at Northampton's County Ground.

Despite losing to South Africa, India qualified for the semi-finals as it had to score 153 to qualify and they scored 156/6 in 20 overs to finish at fourth spot on the table.

More to follow...