Photo: Nicola Peltz talks first date with David Beckham's son Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz got candid about her very first special day with David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s son, Brooklyn Beckham.

Recently, the Lola actress sat down for a candid chat with British Vogue and weighed in on a myriad of different topics.

During this chat, the interviewer asked Nicola to name the best gift that she had ever received.

In response, Nicola said that it has to the “engagement ring” that her husband gave her.

Getting candid about her husband, she shared, “Brooklyn and I didn’t really have a ‘first date’.”

However, she confessed, “But when we first started dating we went to loads of pubs in London and then walked home in the rain. I’ll always remember that.

She even spilled the beans on the secret to make a relationship work and said that it is communication.

For those unversed, the young flames began dating in October 2019. They made their romance relationship Instagram official in less than a year followed by their romantic engaged. Nicola and David Beckham were announced man and wife April 2022.