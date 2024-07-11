Prince Harry US 'glamour' leaving as Duke has no 'practical skills'

Prince Harry is seemingly getting agitated with his life in the US without meaningful work.

The Duke of Sussex, who was fascinated by the glamour across the pond, is now worried about practical skills that might get him a real job.

Royal expert Tom Quinn tells The Mirror: "During his first six months in the States, Harry found everything new and exciting, but the glamour is definitely wearing off.



"However big your garden and Harry and Meghan's garden at Montecito is enormous, there's only so much you can do when you have no practical skills and you have always paid people to cook, clean, and garden for you.



He adds: "Harry has never done any of these practical things, so after he's taken the dog for a walk in the morning, he finds the day long and lonely."



Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

