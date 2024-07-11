Pakistani hit 'Blockbuster' trends in India marking cross-border success

Pakistani rapper and songwriter Faris Shah can be seen singing in this still taken from the official music video of the song "Blockbuster" from Coke Studio Pakistan's season 15. — Screengrab/YouTube/Coke Studio Pakistan

The viral hit "Blockbuster" has already won the hearts of millions of Pakistanis but it now seems to be making its way across the border into India.

The song has been stuck in listeners' minds ever since its release in May as part of Coke Studio Pakistan's season 15 which has already made headlines with the smashing success of its debut song "Aayi Aayi".

The brainchild of Pakistani artists Zulfikar Jabbar Khan (Xulfi), Umair Butt, rapper Faris Shafi, and Shamroz Butt, "Blockbuster", features a catchy folk music touch.

It features the vocals of Faris, Umair and an all-female group called Gharwi Group, consisting of Abida, Rooha Rawal, Sajida Bibi, and Saba Hassan.

The song was beautifully performed in a vibrant music video which was shot in one take and has garnered more than 19 million views on YouTube.

It also featured a great dance number choreographed by the famous Norwegian hip-hop/urban dance group, Quick Style, which was founded by Norwegian-Pakistani twin brothers, Suleman and Bilal Malik, and their Norwegian-Thai childhood friend, Nasir Sirikhan.

The song is becoming increasingly popular internationally and Coke Studio fans in India were left stunned as the song made its place among trending songs on Spotify in the country.



Indian listeners reacted to the popularity of the Pakistani song in their country on Instagram.

One user wrote: "Divided by history... together by coke studio."

Another wrote: "Scroll krte krte border pai aa gya." (It seems as if I have arrived at the border while scrolling).

The song was also featured on a video celebrating French footballer Kylian Mbappe which was posted on the official TikTok account of the international football association Fifa.