How Prince Harry is 'coping' as sadness takes over 'outside noise'

Prince Harry is trying to lay low due to a surge in criticism after sports nod, says former Royal staff member.

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently nominated for Pat Tillman Award for his contributions to sports with Invictus Games, has created a havoc in media with his alleged inability to be considered for the accolade.

The New York Post, former royal butler Grant Harrold said: "[Harry and Meghan are] very used to the criticism, given everything that’s gone on over the last few years."

He continued: "I’m sure they’ll be drowning out the outside noise by continuing with their normal and everyday life and trying not to turn on the television, or read the papers as much.

"They’re being talked about constantly, given their profiles."

"From what I remember, Harry was always an extremely private person, so I’m not sure how he’ll feel about that, but I can imagine his way of coping with the attention is to carry on as normal."

He added that Harry personally would never want to create troubles and make people upset.

He said: "If he thinks that it is going to cause upset, then it is quite likely that he could decline the award... because he’d never want to cause any upset and it would affect him hearing about the backlash."

