Hoda Kotb defines her dating priorities

When it comes to dating life, Hoda Kotb's priorities are firmly in place.



The 59-year-old host talked about her priorities navigating the modern dating scene exclusively with PEOPLE magazine.

She said to the outlet, "It's so funny because everyone's got their skin in the game. A friend asked me, 'What do you have room for?' Which is a very important question to ask yourself when you're looking for whatever it is.”

"She goes, 'Truthfully, if you could have anything, what would you have space for?' And I said, 'I have space for a Thursday night date.' She says, 'Then that's what you should look for.' In other words, don't seek out,” the Today’s anchor added.

It is pertinent to mention that in January Kotb broke up with her ex Joel Schiffman after 8 years of relationship. The pair share two daughters 4-year-old Hope and 7-year-old Haley whom they are co-parenting.

Kotb further added, "Sometimes you're looking for something that you don't have space for at this point, because, you know, I'm totally occupied with my kids and running around with work and all the things. Where's the time?"

"But then, all of a sudden, she said that and that made it clearer to me. I'm like, 'Oh, so that's what I want. That's what I want. I want a Thursday night date.' So I do that." she pointed out.