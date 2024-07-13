Eminem announces release of The Death of Slim Shady is ready to stream

Eminem’s The Death of Slim Shady’ is ready to stream

Eminem returned to unleash his 12th studio album on Friday with The Death of Slim Shady.



The LP contains 19 tracks and includes previously released singles Houdini and Tobey featuring Big Sean and BabyTron, along with a sequel to 1999’s Guilty Conscience with Dr. Dre.

On Thursday, Eminem explained to his fans that TDOSS is actually a “conceptual album.”

The Rap God appealed listeners to press play and follow the sequencing of the project as listed from one through 19.

“Public service announcement: the ‘death of slim shady’ is a conceptual album, therefore, if you listen to songs out of order they might not make sense,” he tweeted. “Enjoy.”

The 51-year-old rapper is seeking his 10th consecutive solo album to land at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

The two singles he delivered leading into the project both crashed the Billboard Hot 100 party.

His tracke Houdini debuted at No. 2 for his highest charting hit of the decade, while Tobey cracked the chart at No. 95.

The Death of Slim Shady is the rapper's first project since 2020’s Music to Be Murdered By.

For those unversed, his frequent collaborator and close friend Dr. Dre was the one to spill the beans about Eminem’s new album back in March during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.