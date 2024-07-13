Prince William exposes his fears and raw emotions during Kate Middleton's cancer

Prince William’s raw fears and emotions have just been highlighted by experts.

A body language and behavioral expert Darren Stanton issued these admissions and revelations.

He weighed in on everything on behalf of Betfair Casino and was quoted saying, “It’s no secret that Prince William is highly competitive and his emotions were captured perfectly throughout watching the Euros match.”

“When we saw him cheering away in the crowd, it showed a lot of people that he is just like any other football fan in the stadium. It was his time to enjoy himself.”



“When England were doing well during the match, William was beaming with excitement. He was punching the air with his fist clenched and overcome with happiness. He felt a huge sense of pride,” as well.

“During the more tense moments of the game, he had his hands on his face, as he displayed emotions of fear and was actively preparing himself for potential disappointment and loss.”

“When we see him touching his face, a reassuring gesture, with his mouth wide open, this suggests William was feeling nervous — but had the ability to be open and honest with every emotion he felt.”

“We saw William in a much more relaxed manner than ever before.”

“Normally, William would show a few smiles and walk with a stride in his step to show genuine contentment — but this time, he went a step further.”

Before concluding the expert also noted, “If this was a royal visit, William would have toned these emotions down. This shows he wanted to portray himself in a relatable, trustworthy, and honest manner. For him to show pride and joy as well as high levels of frustration and fear only highlights William’s authenticity and the ability to be open with how he’s feeling.”