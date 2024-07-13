Perrie Edwards dons a gold jumpsuit as she performs her new solo single

Perrie Edwards shows up in a shimmering gold jumpsuit to perform her new solo single on The One Show on Friday.



The former Little Mix star launched her career as a solo artist with the track, Forget About Us in April and performed the follow-up, Tears, on the BBC teatime show.

It is pertinent to mention that the pop star looked donned a metallic number which was made up of gold shimmering waistcoat top and flared bottoms.

According to Daily Mail, Perrie let her blonde hair flow free which tied into her look as she wore tiny hooped earring and matching high-heeled sandals. The singer completed her overall look with a series of gold rings and kept a natural makeup

In regards to her performance, Perrie was quite confident as she put up a show for the crowd with live band and backing dancers.

However, despite storming the stage, the Shout Out To My Ex singer admitted that she still gets ‘nervous’ these days, even though she found fame a decade ago, alongside her Little Mix girlgang, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall.



As per the reports by Daily Mail, Perrie stated in an interview, “I don't think there's a better feeling than that. It makes me feel energetic, that adrenaline rush. I'm so happy when I'm on the stage. I love singing. I do [get nervous] yeah, really badly. But I pretend I'm not nervous. I get really bad nerves, my anxiety through the roof.”

As far as Perrie’s personal life is concerned, the Touch singer has a two-year old son named Axel with her footballer fiancé, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.