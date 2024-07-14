Check out list of A-stars directing new horror anthology

V/H/S/Beyond, the latest installment in the popular horror anthology franchise, is being directed by notable Hollywood's creative directors.



Starting in 2012, the series has been a platform for emerging horror filmmakers to showcase their talent in high-profile feature films.

The film will follow the same horror anthology format is a production of Shudder Original Films, Bloody Disgusting, Cinepocalypse, and Studio71.

The seventh film in the series have six new chilling stories from notable horror visionaries, blending horror with science fiction elements.

Here are the titles of the episodes and the names of its directors:

Stork

Stork has been directed by Jordan Downey, with a screenplay by Downey and Kevin Stewart.

Fur Babies

Fur Babies has been written and directed by Christian Long and Justin Long.

Live and Let Dive

Directed by Justin Martinez, Live and Let Dive participated in the first V/H/S film. He also directed a segment in the horror anthology Southbound.

Dream Girl

Directed by Virat Pal, Dream Girl has been written by Pal and Evan Dickson.

Stowaway

Stowaway has been directed by Kate Siegel and written by modern horror master Mike Flanagan.

No further details have been provided about the segments at this time. The V/H/S Franchise, which started in 2012, is one of the most important franchises in modern horrors.

V/H/S/Beyond is set to be released exclusively on the streaming service Shudder on October 4, 2024