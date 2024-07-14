'Alhamdulillah', Shaheen Afridi reacts after performing Umrah

Pakistan's pacer Shaheen Afridi poses for a picture inside Makkah's Grand Mosque in this image released on July 14, 2024. — Instagram/@ishaheenafridi10

Pakistan's star pacer Shaheen Afridi on Sunday revealed achieving a religious milestone as he expressed gratitude to Allah for be able to perform Umrah.



"Ka’abe ki ronak - Ka’abe ka manzar Allahu Akbar - Allahu Akbar," Shaheen wrote in a post on his Instagram account showing him standing inside the Grand Mosque in Makkah with ka'aba in the background.

The social media post provides insight into the cricketer's life who often shares glimpses of both his sport-related activities as well as his daily activities.

The left-arm fast bowler has recently been in the limelight owing to the reports from the coaches and management staff.



On Friday, The News reported that the national selection committee, which consists of coaches Mohammad Yousaf and Asad Shafiq, along with the support staff, is awaiting the final decision on Afridi's involvement in the Bangladesh Test series due to his uncooperative behaviour.

However, the sources later said that the pacer will be available for the Test series set to begin in August in Rawalpindi.

It is to be noted that the pacer's availability is also in doubt due to the prospects of his unavailability as he is expecting his first child with his wife Ansha Afridi.

Furthermore, sources have said that his heated altercation with Yousaf during a practice session and his failure to engage in team discussions before crucial matches in the World Cup have also been highlighted by team managers.

Though Shaheen apologised to Yousaf, the incident was mentioned in reports submitted by the team officials with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

Sources have told Geo News that former captains have decided to resolve differences between the team's skipper Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen.



The ex-captains have contacted the three national cricketers and have offered to mediate and resolve their grievances, the sources added.