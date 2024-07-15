Spain deny England in Euro 2024 final with 2-1 victory

Spain´s midfielder Nico Williams (left) celebrates with Spain´s forward Lamine Yamal (center) and Spain´s forward Daniel Olmo after scoring his team´s first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 final football match between Spain and England at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on July 14, 2024. — AFP

Spain won their fourth consecutive Euro title on Sunday thrashing England 2-1 in the final that was played in Berlin.

Spain’s win reiterated their return to the top flight after a long hiatus, and England’s dreams of winning their first tournament in fifty-seven years were squashed.

The loudest noise that could be heard on the field was the sigh of relief by Spain after nearly losing their influential midfielder Rodri in the first half of the match but this setback did not hinder Spain from coming from behind, to take an early lead two minutes after the break.

Nico Williams, assisted by Lamine Yamal who is another winger, scored the first goal. England's Palmer scored an equalising goal in the seventy-three minutes after he took to the field.

However, Englan's comeback was shortlived as Spain's Oyarzabal scored from a cross he made in the 86th minute to ensure Spain’s victory at the European Championship, the fourth time they have won the competition.

This will be the third time that they won this cup in the last five editions after the previous successes in the years 1964, 2008, and 2012. Only time will show if this new generation of talented players, spearheaded by Yamal will be able to equal the results of their seniors.

A win would have been England’s first men’s international title since their triumphant victory in the 1966 World Cup qualification tournament but they lost in their first-ever final they played outside their home country.



After succumbing to Italian sternness through a penalty shootout three years ago, they are now the first team to lose back-consecutive Euros finals.

Captain Harry Kane lamented still searching for his first trophy at 30 years, following a goal-laden season with Bayern Munich which also ended without trophies.