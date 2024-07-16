 
New 'Deadpool & Wolverine' teaser unveils lady Deadpool, more surprises

'Deadpool & Wolverine' starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman unveil more variants

July 16, 2024

Marvel Studios dropped a new trailer of Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Just 10 days before the release of film, new minute-long teaser showcases more footage.

The teaser, released on Tuesday, also reveal more footage of Lady Deadpool, and Deadpool variants like Cowboy Deadpool.

Fans have been buzzing with speculations about who is behind the mask of Lady Deadpool, with names of Blake Lively and Taylor Swift being mentioned.

The new trailer also features a humorous return to Blind Al’s home and a playful jab about Hugh Jackman playing Wolverine until he's 90.

However, some fans worry about potential spoilers as the TV spots reveal more scenes from the film.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have been busy promoting the movie worldwide.

In a recent interview, Reynolds humorously addressed the question of any "sexual chemistry" between Deadpool and Wolverine.

He said, "I can’t speak for Wolverine, but I feel like Deadpool has sexual tension with everything and everyone." while Jackman humorously, "Don’t deny this is special."

