Kim and Khloe Kardashian visits temple in India

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian served food at a temple in India.



The 43-year-old SKIMS founder took to her official Instagram account on Tuesday, July 16, and shared an inside look at their recent visit to a Hindu worshipping place.

The Kardashian sisters paid the visit along with Jay Shetty and his wife Radhi Devlikis while they were on their stay to attend the Indian billionaire heir’s wedding.

Kim penned down a heartfelt note about her spiritual, “Thank you @jayshetty and @radhidevlukia for this beautiful experience at the temple and having the opportunity to visit these small souls.”

“I’m forever grateful,” she captioned.

In the first photo, Kim can be seen donning pink and orange Indian attire, entering the sacred place with her hair tied back in a sleek bun.

Another photo features Kim and Khloe standing in a line being welcomed by showering pink flower confetti.



In the third snap, the reality TV star captured serving food to young kids sitting on the floor as per their tradition.

As per the Times of India, they visited the ISKCON temple in Mumbai to perform sevā, an act of selfless service.

Khloe also took to social media account and expressed gratitude to Shetty and his wife writing, “Major shout-out of appreciation to @jayshetty and his beautiful wife @radhidevluki for being so generous with their time while in India."