Babar, Rizwan retain spots in updated ICC T20I rankings

Pakistan's batting duo Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan managed to retain their spots in the updated T20I rankings issued by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.



Babar and Rizwan continued to have their fourth and fifth spots, with ratings of 755 and 746, respectively with Australia’s Travis Head sitting atop the rankings, followed by India’s Suryakumar Yadav, who has become the second-highest ranked batter.

The latest rankings saw a great rise of Indian batters after they recently played a five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe which they won 4-1.

After the series, Indian skipper Shubman Gill improved his rank by soaring 36 places to 37th after amassing 170 runs in five innings. He left behind the likes of Rohit Sharma (42nd) and Virat Kohli (51st) who recently retired from T20Is after winning the T20 World Cup 2024.

Meanwhile, in the bowler’s T20I rankings, Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani improved 11 places to move to 44th after taking six wickets during the India T20I series. On the other hand, India’s Washington Sundar (up 36 spots to 46th) and Mukesh Kumar (up 21 rungs to 73rd) improved their ranks as well.

England spinner Adil Rashid remained in the No 1 spot for T20I bowlers, while South Africa’s Anrich Nortje and Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga occupied the second and third places respectively.

In the Test’s rankings, England recorded an impressive 114-run and an innings victory which helped some of their players improve their ranks.

“There was also some movement on the updated Test rankings, with a host of England players the biggest climbers following their efforts in dispatching the West Indies with ease at Lord's,” the ICC said.

“Ben Stokes' side cruised to victory by an innings and 114 runs over the Caribbean side in London and four of their best performers with the bat gained some ground on the list of Test batters.

“Harry Brook gains three places to move to seventh behind No.1 ranked Kiwi Kane Williamson, while top-order batters Zak Crawley (up three spots to 13th) and Ollie Pope (up three places to 29th) also gain some ground after good scores in the nation's capital.

“There is also some good news for the two players that debuted at Lord's, with wicket-keeper Jamie Smith joining the batting rankings at 75th following his half-century against the West Indies and impressive pacer Gus Atkinson coming in at 52nd on the list for Test bowlers after his 12-wicket haul on debut.”