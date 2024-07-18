King Charles 'inner anxiety' demands special checks from Queen Camilla, says expert

King Charles showcased signals of tension and anxiety as he participated in the State Opening of Parliament in the UK.

His Majesty, who made a poignant speech at the ceremony as Kier Starmer becomes Prime Minister, made Queen Camilla worry over his intense body language.



Body language expert Judi James tells Mirror: "Her glances at Charles, whose red-rimmed eyes did seem to suggest tiredness, suggested concern for him rather than announcing her own inner anxiety. As always recently she looked quietly determined to ensure he doesn’t overdo things or to check that he is feeling ok.

"It was Charles showing some micro signals of inner anxiety today, sucking his lips in after his first announcement and fiddling with his robes after he sat down.

She added: "Camilla, by contrast, was able to sit very still, looking quite calm beside him. She placed her hands in the inner steepling pose that she seems to have been taught to adopt as her ‘resting between moments’ position and she stayed in this pose, projecting a calm solidity."